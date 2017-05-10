Lifestyle | Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band...

Lifestyle | Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band to Headline Blues & BBQ Festival at Bold Point Park

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will headline the Blues & BBQ Festival at the new Bold Point Park Venue in East Providence. "We are programming a well-rounded entertainment lineup to expose a variety of audiences to our new open air venue this summer and fall.

