Le Pen vows to end immigration if ele...

Le Pen vows to end immigration if elected President

1 hr ago

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are holding on to their lead as the frontrunners to narrowly beat other candidates in the first round of France's presidential election, a Cevipof poll for Le Monde newspaper showed yesterday. But if the past year has thought us anything, polls do not always accurately gauge public sentiment and there is a possibility that La Pen could win the election.

Providence, RI

