In Providence, Policymakers Delay Visionary Local Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Reforms

11 hrs ago Read more: Eff.org

Recent events in Providence, RI demonstrate both how a sustained grassroots campaign can create opportunities for civil rights and civil liberties, and also how quickly those opportunities can be derailed by institutional actors. While the latest City Council decision delayed reform efforts and frustrated community members , policymakers will return in a few weeks to the crucial questions they deferred.

