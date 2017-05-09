in Her Own Words: the Diana Tapes to ...

In Her Own Words: the Diana Tapes to Make U.S. Regional Premiere in Providence

What Will The Neighbors Say? has announced the regional premiere of In Her Own Words: The Diana Tapes. Written by Co-Artistic Director James Clements, the show premiered at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival to critical acclaim.

