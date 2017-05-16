Gov. Raimondo taps city policy officer to lead department

The Democratic governor announced Friday that Courtney Hawkins, a policy director for Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, is her choice to lead the agency. Hawkins' tenure is slated to begin June 12. The department's acting director, Eric Beane, is expected to receive Raimondo's nomination to become the next secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.