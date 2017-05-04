Fed's Yellen: Challenges for women in workplace must be tackled
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that barriers and challenges for women in the workplace, if not addressed, will hamper U.S. economic growth. Better paid leave and improving access to affordable and good-quality childcare would make it easier for women - and men - to combine family and career goals, Yellen said in a speech on "125 years of women's participation in the economy" at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC