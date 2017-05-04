Fed's Yellen: Challenges for women in workplace must be tackled

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that barriers and challenges for women in the workplace, if not addressed, will hamper U.S. economic growth. Better paid leave and improving access to affordable and good-quality childcare would make it easier for women - and men - to combine family and career goals, Yellen said in a speech on "125 years of women's participation in the economy" at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

