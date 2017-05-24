Fed officials appear ready for another interest rate hike and are considering how to reduce assets

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen prepared to give a speech at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on May 5. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen prepared to give a speech at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on May 5. Most Federal Reserve monetary policymakers indicated they were ready for another small interest rate hike -- perhaps as soon as next month -- if economic data strengthened as expected following a weak winter, according to an account released Wednesday of their most recent meeting. Fed officials also considered a plan to start reducing the $4.5 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities and other assets the central bank has purchased since 2008 in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

