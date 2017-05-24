Fed officials appear ready for anothe...

Fed officials appear ready for another interest rate hike and are considering how to reduce assets

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen prepared to give a speech at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on May 5. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen prepared to give a speech at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on May 5. Most Federal Reserve monetary policymakers indicated they were ready for another small interest rate hike -- perhaps as soon as next month -- if economic data strengthened as expected following a weak winter, according to an account released Wednesday of their most recent meeting. Fed officials also considered a plan to start reducing the $4.5 trillion in Treasury and mortgage securities and other assets the central bank has purchased since 2008 in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

