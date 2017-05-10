Ex-group home counselor, man charged with sex trafficking

A federal grand jury this week indicted 27-year-old Reysean "Sincere" Williams, of Pawtucket, and 18-year-old Providence resident Leandro "Leo" Gomes on multiple sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors allege the duo sex-trafficked the victim at hotels in Warwick, Rhode Island; Queens, New York; and locations in Massachusetts in March.

