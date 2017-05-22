East Providence man held without bail in death of girlfriend
A Rhode Island man charged with killing his live-in girlfriend then telling investigators she had been struck by a car has been held without bail. Allen Hanson, of East Providence, was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree domestic murder in the weekend death of Jennifer Silva.
