Do kids need ear tubes for infections and fluid buildup?
It's hard to say for sure which kids will benefit most from a common childhood surgery for infections and fluid buildup in the middle ear, a research review suggests. The reviewers focused on a procedure known as tympanostomy, surgery to place tiny tubes in the eardrum that help improve air flow and prevent fluid accumulation in the middle ear.
