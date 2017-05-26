Dispatch Shares 'Painted Yellow Lines'; New Album...
Dispatch are gearing up for the release of their new album America, Location 12 on June 2nd, 2017 via their label Bomber Records/Kobalt by sharing another brand new song from the record, "Painted Yellow Lines," today, May 26th.
