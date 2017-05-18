Cool Cities: Urban Sovereignty and the Fix for Global Warming
In this cautionary and prescriptive volume, CUNY senior research scholar Barber lays out a strong argument for civic engagement and personal responsibility in the ongoing fight against climate change. He bemoans the limits of national and international politics, encouraging local efforts instead: "Let mayors and their neighbors, the citizens of the world's cities, address climate, regulate carbon, and guarantee sustainability through cooperative action."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
