Convicted killer of Providence Sgt. wants new trial
In a 15 page handwritten filing, convicted killer Esteban Carpio says he lacked "criminal responsibility" for stealing Providence Police Sgt. James Allen's gun and firing the fatal shots that killed him back in 2005.
