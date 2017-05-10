City councilors call for a no-confidence vote against Aponte

Two days after City Council President Luis Aponte entered a Providence courtroom in handcuffs facing felony charges for embezzlement, seven city councilors are calling for a no-confidence vote against him. "They would like the council president to resign from his leadership position and they've decided that this is the appropriate time for that to happen," said City Council Press Secretary Michaela Antunes.

