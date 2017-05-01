Chicago performance at PPAC with John O'Hurley

Watch an exclusive performance of one of the songs from CHICAGO starring John O'Hurley! It's performing at the Providence Performing Arts Center May 2 - 7. There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash now starring John O'Hurley as Billy Flynn! This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. A sensational tale of sin, corruption and all that jazz, it's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CW28 Providence.