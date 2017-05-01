Chicago performance at PPAC with John...

Chicago performance at PPAC with John O'Hurley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CW28 Providence

Watch an exclusive performance of one of the songs from CHICAGO starring John O'Hurley! It's performing at the Providence Performing Arts Center May 2 - 7. There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash now starring John O'Hurley as Billy Flynn! This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. A sensational tale of sin, corruption and all that jazz, it's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CW28 Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) 23 hr Rebecca C 54
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr '17 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC