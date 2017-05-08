Business | Who Is the Man Buying Up Providence's East Side?
Quietly, a Fall River, Massachusetts man named Walter Bronhard has been buying up tens of millions of dollars of premium properties on the East Side of Providence. Bronhard, who once opened a chiropractic office in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, is now listed as the sole owner of dozens of properties throughout the city and many are clustered near Wayland Square, Brown University, and College Hill neighborhoods.
