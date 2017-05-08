Business | EXCLUSIVE: Feroce Cuts a Big Deal for BENRUS

Giovanni Feroce, the CEO of BENRUS, has been snarled in a number of legal battles in recent months, the biggest of which - the control of BENRUS trademarks - has been resolved. "We can now move forward with our business plan with great confidence, with our new products and initiatives, and grow sales of our existing lines," said Feroce on Sunday night from Los Angeles.

