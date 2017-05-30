Business | East Side's Frederick E. & Albina Bodell House Sold for $1.6 Million
According to Statewide MLS data, this is the 5th sale of more than $1,000,000 on the East Side of Providence this year. The original owner, Frederick Bodell, was a member of the New York Stock Exchange and founder of the Bodell & Co.
