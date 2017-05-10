Bus lines moving out of Providence's ...

Bus lines moving out of Providence's Kennedy Plaza

Bus stops for Peter Pan and Greyhound buses are moving out of Providence's Kennedy Plaza as part of a plan to reduce the number of buses going through the centrally located plaza. The two companies on Monday will move their downtown Providence stops and ticket windows a few blocks away to Sabin Street at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

