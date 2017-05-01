Authorities: Woman smuggled drugs into state from Mexico
A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to charges she arranged for the transportation of heroin to be brought from Mexico to Rhode Island. Olga Lidia Sandoval, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Providence to charges of possession of more than a kilogram of heroin with intent to distribute and conspiracy.
