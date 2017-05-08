$54 million fight over Superman Building settles in court

In this March 27, 2013, file photo the Bank of America Building, center, also known as the Superman building, stands among other buildings in downtown Providence, R.I. A $54 million lawsuit over Rhode Island's tallest building has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court. A trial had been set to begin Monday, May 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.