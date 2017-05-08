$54 million fight over Superman Building settles in court
In this March 27, 2013, file photo the Bank of America Building, center, also known as the Superman building, stands among other buildings in downtown Providence, R.I. A $54 million lawsuit over Rhode Island's tallest building has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court. A trial had been set to begin Monday, May 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Rebecca C
|54
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr '17
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC