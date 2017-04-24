With Its New Sonora Stage, Coachella ...

With Its New Sonora Stage, Coachella Built a DIY Venue in the Middle of Their Festival

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

"Everyone take out your phone right now and tweet at Radiohead, 'Don't play the state of Israel!'" shouts Joe DeGeorge, the saxophonist in Downtown Boys, an uncompromisingly political punk band from Providence, Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... 8 hr Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... 8 hr Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC