USASA: Providence City Stakes 3-0 Win

Providence City opened their Bay State Soccer League fixture list with a flourish on Saturday by staking a 3-0 win over Alleghany FC at Brown University in Providence, R.I. Kiki Rodriguez led the way as he opened the scoring in the 36th minute, widened the margin in the 68th minute, then put it away in the 80th minute to notch the hat trick. Rodriguez was aided by assists from J.J. Gomes, Eddy Baptista, and Bobby Sturdahl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New England Soccer Today.