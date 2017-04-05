Trinity Rep Announces Winners of Student Playwriting Competition Write Here! Write Now
Trinity Rep's sixth annual playwriting competition for New England High School students, Write Here! Write Now!, announces this year's winning playwrights: Bella Lillsebbas , Anna Tarasuk , Jordana Kagan , and Laura Costello . Each award-winning student will have their ten-minute play presented by professional actors as a staged reading at Trinity Rep on May 1, 2017 at 7pm, a free event open to the public.
