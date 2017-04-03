Trial of man accused of killing brother wrapping up
Prosecutors say they called their last witnesses Friday in the case against Timi Wallace in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston and closing arguments could come as soon as Monday. Wallace and his brother Nickoyan Wallace were charged in the 2000 killing of a third brother, Tasfa Wallace, in Boston after a drug dispute.
