Trial of man accused of killing broth...

Trial of man accused of killing brother wrapping up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Prosecutors say they called their last witnesses Friday in the case against Timi Wallace in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston and closing arguments could come as soon as Monday. Wallace and his brother Nickoyan Wallace were charged in the 2000 killing of a third brother, Tasfa Wallace, in Boston after a drug dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 4 Tferr75 62
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,901 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC