This undated photo provided by the Wampanoag Confederation and made...

This undated photo provided by the Wampanoag Confederation shows beads that once belonged to Massasoit Ousamequin, the Wampanoag leader who signed the first treaty with the Mayflower's Pilgrims in 1621. It is one of several artifacts that will be repatriated in a May 2017 ceremony to his original burial site on Burr's Hill Park overlooking Narragansett Bay in Warren, R.I. PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The remains of the Wampanoag leader who forged a peaceful relationship with the Pilgrims will be reburied at his original gravesite in Rhode Island.

