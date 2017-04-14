This undated photo provided by the Wa...

This undated photo provided by the Wampanoag Confederation and made...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Boston.com

This undated photo provided by the Wampanoag Confederation shows beads that once belonged to Massasoit Ousamequin, the Wampanoag leader who signed the first treaty with the Mayflower's Pilgrims in 1621. It is one of several artifacts that will be repatriated in a May 2017 ceremony to his original burial site on Burr's Hill Park overlooking Narragansett Bay in Warren, R.I. PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The remains of the Wampanoag leader who forged a peaceful relationship with the Pilgrims will be reburied at his original gravesite in Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) 17 hr Ashley 105
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC