The CW Providence - Statement on FCC Incentive Auction
While reporters, ownership groups, and businesses serving the stations struggle to digest the outcome of the FCC Incentive Auction, we can tell you that WLWC will continue to provide the exceptional CW programming and syndicated shows which we deliver to Providence viewers.
