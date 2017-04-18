State's high court to 'ride the circuit,' visit high school
The Rhode Island Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at Woonsocket High School in a tradition known as "riding the circuit." Chief Justice Paul Suttell says it's an opportunity to take the court's work out of Providence to show students and the public how their justice system works.
