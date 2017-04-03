Self-Storage Facility Planned Near North Providence, RI

Property owners Douglas Avenue Associates and U.S. Development II LLC, an affiliate of the Carpionato Group LLC, have applied to build a self-storage facility on a 4-acre parcel at 1204 Douglas Ave. in North Providence, R.I. The facility would comprise 40,000 square feet in eight storage structures and an office building, according to the source. For the project to receive approval, the town council would need to amend the comprehensive plan for the municipality, approve a zoning change to "manufacturing limited," and grant a special-use permit within the new zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.