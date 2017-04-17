Roving dirt bikers could prompt crackdown in Providence
A Providence city councilman is calling for a crackdown after a band of dirt bikes and ATVs barreled through a busy public park on Easter Sunday. Michael Correia said Tuesday he sent a letter to police asking them to enforce the city's ordinance that prohibits such recreational vehicles from city streets, sidewalks and in parks.
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|brizee442
|107
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
