Roving dirt bikers could prompt crackdown in Providence

A Providence city councilman is calling for a crackdown after a band of dirt bikes and ATVs barreled through a busy public park on Easter Sunday. Michael Correia said Tuesday he sent a letter to police asking them to enforce the city's ordinance that prohibits such recreational vehicles from city streets, sidewalks and in parks.

