Roughness and Optical Shaft Measurement, Wireless Capabilities

Mahr Federal features the MarSurf PS 10 Roughness Measuring Unit and the MarShaft SCOPE 250 plus, along with their extensive wireless data transmission capability. Booth 3019: The mobile, fast, intuitive and user-friendly MarSurf PS 10 Roughness Measuring Unit from Mahr Federal is an economical and practical roughness measuring unit that has a smartphone-like 4.3 in TFT touch screen display and measures 31 roughness parameters for laboratory-level performance on the shop floor.

