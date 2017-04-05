RI serial killer Craig Price accused ...

RI serial killer Craig Price accused of stabbing fellow inmate in Florida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Notorious Rhode Island serial killer Craig Price is now accused of stabbing another inmate at a Florida prison, the Target 12 Investigators have learned. J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Corrections , said he had limited information but confirmed the alleged incident happened on Tuesday.

