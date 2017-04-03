Rhode Island pot legalization propone...

Rhode Island pot legalization proponents push for vote

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island state legislators hoping to legalize recreational marijuana say they have enough support to pass a bill if it comes to a vote this spring in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Rep. Scott Slater, a Providence Democrat and legalization proponent, said taking action this year would allow Rhode Island to have regulations and a new source of tax revenue in place before retail marijuana stores open over the border in Massachusetts.

