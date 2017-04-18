Researchers produce detailed map of potential Mars rover landing site

IMAGE: Brown University researchers have created a detailed map of the geological units in the Martian region known as Northeast Syrtis, a potential landing site for NASA's Mars2020 rover. view more PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] -- Brown University researchers have published the most detailed geological history to date for a region of Mars known as Northeast Syrtis Major, a spot high on NASA's list of potential landing sites for its next Mars rover to be launched in 2020.

