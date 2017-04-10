Records related to city council president subpoenaed
The city of Providence has complied with a grand jury subpoena for payroll records related to Democratic City Council President Luis Aponte. A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza says the subpoena was issued March 10, but refused to disclose any additional information.
