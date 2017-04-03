Providence woman leads police on chase, strikes two cruisers with vehicle
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. A Providence woman led police on a chase into North Providence before using her vehicle to strike two police cruisers Monday morning. Madison Ustick, 35, was stopped by police for driving erratically at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, but fled in her vehicle and almost struck an officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Sat
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 26
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC