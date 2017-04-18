Providence mulls police rules to ban ...

Providence mulls police rules to ban racial profiling

City leaders in Providence are considering a sweeping new ordinance that would ban racial profiling by police and establish strict controls on how to conduct traffic and pedestrian stops. The City Council has scheduled a special meeting to vote on the proposed ordinance Thursday.

