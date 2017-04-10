Providence man gets 2 life sentences ...

Providence man gets 2 life sentences for 2014 shooting

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 23-year-old Justice Andrade was sentenced Monday to consecutive life sentences, plus another three years to serve, for the July 2014 murder of Ty Shon Perry in Providence. Andrade was found guilty of first-degree murder, a mandatory life sentence, and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, a mandatory consecutive life sentence under state law.

