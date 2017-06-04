Providence College Holds Chi Alpha Sigma Induction Ceremony4/6/2017 - ...

The Providence College Department of Athletics hosted a ceremony to honor 16 student-athletes who were inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma on April 5. The induction ceremony and celebratory dinner was held at Fleming's Steakhouse in Providence, R.I. The criteria for induction to Chi Alpha Sigma requires that the student-athlete must attend a four-year accredited college or university that is a member of the NCAA or NAIA.

