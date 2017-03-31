PPAC Offering $23 Front Row Seats for RENT 20th Anniversary Tour
The Providence Performing Arts Center today announced that seats in the first two rows of the orchestra section will be available for $23 for each performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. RENT plays at the Providence Performing Arts Center, April 7 - 9. Performance times are Friday, April 7 at 7:30P; Saturday, April 8 at 2P & 8P; and Sunday, April 9 at 1P & 6:30P.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|15 hr
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 26
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC