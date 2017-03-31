PPAC Offering $23 Front Row Seats for RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

The Providence Performing Arts Center today announced that seats in the first two rows of the orchestra section will be available for $23 for each performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. RENT plays at the Providence Performing Arts Center, April 7 - 9. Performance times are Friday, April 7 at 7:30P; Saturday, April 8 at 2P & 8P; and Sunday, April 9 at 1P & 6:30P.

