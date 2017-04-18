Politics | Riley: Major Rhode Island ...

Politics | Riley: Major Rhode Island Pension Funds Lag Market Once Again

15 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The Trump rally tail winds continue to push asset valuations higher for all investors in the first quarter of 2017. Unfortunately for taxpayers, once again the State of Rhode Island and its 56% funded pension plan and Providence, Rhode Island's 21% funded plan are both badly lagging the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

