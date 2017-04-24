Politics | Monday Night's Community Discussion Features Vincent, Regunberg, and Fenton
The 3rd annual Community Discussion Series in partnership with the Providence League of Women Voters will be held on Monday 24 at the Lippitt House at 199 Hope Street in Providence. The event focuses on the key issues raised during the 2016 election, their roots in our political system, and how we all can be more active participants in OUR government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
