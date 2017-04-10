Politics | Earned Sick Time Supporter...

Politics | Earned Sick Time Supporters Point to Poll Data Ahead of RI Senate Hearings on Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Go Local

According to supporters, the Healthy and Safe Families and Workplaces Act would address nearly 170,000 Rhode Island workers who currently do not have access to a single paid sick day. Sponsored by Representative Regunberg and Sen. Maryellen Goodwin , the bill would allow all workers in Rhode Island to earn up to 56 hours of paid sick and safe leave to care for themselves and their families or to address domestic violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 4 Tferr75 62
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC