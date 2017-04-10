Politics | Earned Sick Time Supporters Point to Poll Data Ahead of RI Senate Hearings on Wednesday

According to supporters, the Healthy and Safe Families and Workplaces Act would address nearly 170,000 Rhode Island workers who currently do not have access to a single paid sick day. Sponsored by Representative Regunberg and Sen. Maryellen Goodwin , the bill would allow all workers in Rhode Island to earn up to 56 hours of paid sick and safe leave to care for themselves and their families or to address domestic violence.

