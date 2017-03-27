Police: Man had drugs in hotel with w...

Police: Man had drugs in hotel with woman, 6-year-old boy

1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Police in Warwick say they arrested a 43-year-old man on drug charges after they found him in a hotel room with a woman and her 6-year-old son. Officers responded to the Extended Stay America Hotel at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a request for assistance by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Providence, RI

