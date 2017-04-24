Planned Parenthood opens new clinic i...

Planned Parenthood opens new clinic in Providence

39 min ago

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England has moved into a newly renovated clinic that officials say will offer more privacy to patients. The Providence Journal reports the new clinic provides direct parking lot access to help patients avoid protesters.

