Photo Flash: First Look at Ocean Stat...

Photo Flash: First Look at Ocean State Theatre's VICTOR/VICTORIA

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick, is proud to present the charming, provocative, hilarious musical, Victor/Victoria, which will run at Ocean State Theatre from April 26 - May 21. Based on the hit 1982 Blake Edwards film, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, Victor/Victoria is the funny, charming and heartwarming story of Victoria Grant, a down on her luck British singer in Paris who becomes a female impersonator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor... Apr 25 Saul 1
News Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ... Apr 25 Saul 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Apr 21 MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar '17 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar '17 Foxy lady 1 6
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC