Photo Flash: First Look at Ocean State Theatre's VICTOR/VICTORIA
Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick, is proud to present the charming, provocative, hilarious musical, Victor/Victoria, which will run at Ocean State Theatre from April 26 - May 21. Based on the hit 1982 Blake Edwards film, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, Victor/Victoria is the funny, charming and heartwarming story of Victoria Grant, a down on her luck British singer in Paris who becomes a female impersonator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Municipal Vote in Providence for Police Refor...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Report: anti-Semitism on the rise; Local Rabbi ...
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Apr 21
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar '17
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar '17
|Foxy lady 1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC