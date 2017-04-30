Photo Flash: First Look at Ocean State Theatre's VICTOR/VICTORIA

Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick, is proud to present the charming, provocative, hilarious musical, Victor/Victoria, which will run at Ocean State Theatre from April 26 - May 21. Based on the hit 1982 Blake Edwards film, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, Victor/Victoria is the funny, charming and heartwarming story of Victoria Grant, a down on her luck British singer in Paris who becomes a female impersonator.

