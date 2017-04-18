Paul Mecurio: Lawyer ditches investment banking for stand up
It was comedy icon Jay Leno who unwittingly encouraged Providence, R.I., native Paul Mecurio to give up a career as a mergers and acquisition lawyer-turned-investment banker to become a writer and stand-up comic. And to "live a secret double life" for a while that, according to Mecurio, rivaled that of British spy James Bond 007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Fri
|MPR213
|108
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Apr 13
|MarisaB
|63
|Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ...
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC