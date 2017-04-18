Paul Mecurio: Lawyer ditches investme...

Paul Mecurio: Lawyer ditches investment banking for stand up

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

It was comedy icon Jay Leno who unwittingly encouraged Providence, R.I., native Paul Mecurio to give up a career as a mergers and acquisition lawyer-turned-investment banker to become a writer and stand-up comic. And to "live a secret double life" for a while that, according to Mecurio, rivaled that of British spy James Bond 007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Fri MPR213 108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Apr 13 MarisaB 63
Cory Freeman physical therapist AIDS and deals ... Apr 1 Wondering 1
New PVD skateboard video Mar 26 401kay 1
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... Mar 26 Foxy lady 1 6
Jenñy heidelberg Mar 26 Mayan bunch 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Mar 23 innocent one 117
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC