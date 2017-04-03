Parents arrested after child hospitalized with injuries
Police say 33-year old Arinola Olawusi and 40-year-old Olalekan Olawusi are being charged with child neglect and possibly other crimes. They're slated to be arraigned Tuesday in District Court in Providence.
