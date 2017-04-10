News | Unions Donated Over $25K to State Rep Who Introduced "Protectionist" Fire and Police Bill
State Representative David Bennett has received more than $25,000 in donations from unions and labor political action committees since getting elected, according to a GoLocal review of campaign contributions, following his sponsorship of legislation to allow out-of-state residents to be eligible for state fire and police jobs . Bennett, who first elected to the House in 2010, introduced H-5351, which prohibits municipal charters and ordinances from requiring that police officers and firefighters live in the state - and it recently was approved by the House of Representatives.
