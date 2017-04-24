News | Providence FOP 1, Community Ac...

News | Providence FOP 1, Community Activists 0, in Battle Over Community Safety Act

The second passage of an ordinance is supposed to be perfunctory, but Thursday afternoon's special City Council meeting to give final passage of the Community Safety Act turned into a boisterous battle between community groups advocating for the new law and the Providence Fraternal Order of Police. The Council voted 9-5 to hold the ordinance until the City Council's meeting on June 1. There are two regularly scheduled Council meetings in May. "While the politicians covered up the terrible provisions in this act by saying that it was simply designed to 'curb profiling,' what was really inside it will create one of the most lawless cities this country knows.

